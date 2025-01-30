PCB chief reviews work on Rawalpindi stadium ahead of Champions Trophy

The upgradation work of main pavilion and media boxes of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been completed while installation of chairs in enclosures is in final stage. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi who visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was briefed on the upgradation work, said a press release. Chairman PCB inspected various parts of the stadium including pavilion, media box, VIP boxes and observed the finishing work. He expressed satisfaction over the progress on the upgradation project. Naqvi also reviewed the proposed security arrangements for the teams and said that an ICC tournament is being held in Pakistan after a long time and all preparations are complete for the mega event. The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin from February 19, with three matches to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. At this venue, Bangladesh will play New Zealand on February 24, Australia to play against South Africa on February 25 while the hosts Pakistan will take on Bangladesh at the same venue on February 27.