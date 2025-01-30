PM projects economic potential during meeting with US investors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a business-friendly environment, streamlined processes, and strong institutional support.

During a meeting with an international investors’ delegation led by prominent US investor Gentry Beach, Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location, youthful workforce, and growing consumer market as key factors making the country an attractive investment destination.

“We are dedicated to creating an environment where investors feel confident and supported,” the prime minister said, expressing gratitude for the delegation’s interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach praised Pakistan’s economic potential and affirmed his delegation’s enthusiasm to invest in key sectors, including mining, minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology. He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and voiced confidence in Pakistan’s future economic growth.

The high-level meeting reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, drive sustainable economic expansion, and create employment opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and other senior officials, including Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi, were also present at the meeting.