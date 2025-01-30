IHC rejects Imran’s request for Toshakhana case transfer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has once again rejected PTI founder Imran Khan’s request to immediately transfer the new Toshakhana case to another bench. Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued a written order, directing Khan’s lawyer to provide further assistance in the case. Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have filed petitions seeking acquittal in the case. The court emphasized that, as per Supreme Court (SC) rulings, the presiding judge must decide on objections related to bench recusals. The court has sought further assistance on the objection point and adjourned the hearing indefinitely. Previously, Justice Raja Inam Minhas had also dismissed a similar request and sought a report from the FIA on the acquittal pleas.