Sindh CM directs establishment of trauma centres along highways

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the Secretary Health and the Executive Director of Sehwan Hospital to ensure the setup of trauma centres for emergency medical assistance.

Addressing 58th annual Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP),

CM Sindh acknowledged that if victims of traffic accidents on highways receive immediate medical aid, their lives can be saved, therefore he announced the establishment of emergency trauma centres on highways.

He stated that while a trauma centre, the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre, has already been established at the Civil Hospital in Karachi, there is an urgent need for similar facilities across the rest of Sindh. He further mentioned that if the three people who lost their lives in an accident near Manjhand the previous day had received timely medical assistance, their lives might have been saved.

The program was attended by CPSP President Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, President of the Royal College of Edinburgh Prof Andrew, Head of the Bangladesh College of Physicians & Surgeons Prof Shaheedullah, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, senior faculty and graduating specialists.

CM Shah referencing CPSP President Prof Shoaib Ahmad, stated that only seven colleges and institutes in Sindh are officially recognised for critical healthcare, while the others still require recognition. He mentioned that he has instructed the Secretary of Health to collaborate with Prof Shoaib to address this recognition issue.

Murad Shah praised the success of his health sector policies, highlighting that the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) is the only institution in the region performing the highest number of primary angiographies under one roof at NICVD Karachi. He noted that NICVD has 24 chest units and nine satellite centres.

He stated that JPMC is equipped with state-of-the-art radiology facilities, including three CyberKnife machines. He claimed that it is the only place in the world offering free CyberKnife treatment, a procedure that can cost between $15000 and $100,000 elsewhere. We have treated patients not only from all over Pakistan but also many expatriates who returned for treatment because they could not afford it.

The Sindh government takes great pride in being the largest partner of the Indus Hospital. “I have made it my top priority to collaborate with all stakeholders,” he stated.

The CM congratulated the graduating specialists, urging them to use their knowledge and skills to alleviate the suffering of the nation. He emphasised the importance of academic excellence, administrative autonomy, and social responsibility, calling CPSP a beacon of quality education and professionalism.

“The strength of a nation lies in its quality institutions, and CPSP is one of the few that has brought national and international recognition to Pakistan,” Shah said. He reiterated that as custodians of the medical profession, graduates must uphold empathy, ethical behaviour, and dedication in serving the ailing.

The convocation celebrated the accomplishments of the graduating specialists while reaffirming CPSP’s commitment to producing highly skilled and ethical medical professionals.