Governor signs prohibition of kite flying bill into law

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday assented 12 bills including Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025 which will come into effect immediately.

These include: Punjab Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025, Probation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority Bill 2025, Punjab Protected Areas (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Wildlife (Protection and Management) (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Water and Sanitation Authority Bill 2025, Defence Housing Authority Rawalpindi (Amendment) Bill 2025, Punjab Establishment of Special Courts (Overseas Pakistani Property) Bill 2025, Tianjin University of Technology Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2025, Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology Dera Ghazi Khan (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Punjab University of Technology Rasool (Amendment) Bill 2025.