Bilawal departs for US to attend Trump’s breakfast

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday departed for the United States (US) via Dubai. As per details, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, after a brief stay in Dubai, will depart for the United States (US) to attend President Donald Trump’s breakfast. Bilawal is also scheduled to visit Germany after attending Donald Trump’s breakfast. On January 20, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office as the 47th President of the United States (US). In separate felicitation messages, the president and prime minister extended their best wishes to the new US President. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his official X timeline wrote: “My warmest congratulations to Donald Trump on his assumption of office as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the enduring Pakistan-U.S. partnership.” It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Co-chairman and incumbent President Asif Ali Zardari had also attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of then-US president-elect Trump in Washington, DC in 2017.