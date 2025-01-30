Pakistani startups to go global with HEC’s Feb 4 ‘Investor connect event’

HEC Chairman Mukhtar Ahmed announced on Wednesday that the commission is set to host the Investor Connect Event (ICE25) on February 4, 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at providing a vital bridge between Pakistani startups and international investors, thereby opening up a plethora of global opportunities for the country’s burgeoning young entrepreneurs.

This initiative will provide a platform for Pakistani startups to access global markets, connecting them with international investors and fostering innovation, he added.

The chairman expressed optimism about the potential of local startups to make a significant impact globally, highlighting the HEC’s commitment to supporting their growth and development.

HEC Chairman credits Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for prioritizing entrepreneurship and scholarship programs for students, recognizing his efforts to empower the country’s youth.

The Prime Minister has launched several initiatives, including the Prime Minister’s Youth business and Agricultural Loan Scheme, which provides subsidized loans to promote self-employment opportunities, he added.

Additionally, he has introduced scholarship programs for top-ranked international universities, he said, adding, these initiatives demonstrate the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and education among Pakistani youth. Responding a query, he further stated that coming ‘Investor Connect Event’ is a fantastic opportunity for Pakistani startups to connect with global investors.

By inviting international investors, this event aims to bridge the gap between innovative startups and potential funders, ultimately driving growth and expansion for these businesses, he mentioned.

This event is part of a broader initiative to empower Pakistani startups and provide them with a platform to showcase their ideas and products, he said, adding, the event will likely feature pitching sessions, networking opportunities, and panel discussions all designed to facilitate meaningful connections between startups and investors.

By attending the ‘Investor Connect Event’, Pakistani startups can gain valuable exposure, secure funding, and tap into the expertise of global investors, he added.

This event has the potential to be a game-changer for the Pakistani startup ecosystem and it will be exciting to see the outcomes and success stories that emerge from it, he highlighted.

Responding a query, he said the present government is taking a proactive approach to empower its youth by offering top-notch scholarship programs that surpass those of other countries.

Instead of merely seeking employment opportunities, the focus has shifted to creating job opportunities, thereby fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, he highlighted.

This initiative is expected to have a profound impact on the country’s economic growth and development. Notably, various organizations, such as the Higher Education Commission (HEC), are playing a vital role in promoting scholarships and research opportunities for Pakistani students, he concluded.