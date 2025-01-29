Was Shahid Kapoor insulted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

An alleged crew member from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ claimed that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was ‘insulted’ by the veteran filmmaker on the sets.

Out and about to promote his upcoming film ‘Deva’, Shahid Kapoor recently sat with an Indian YouTuber R aj Shamani on his podcast, when he spoke about his dull phase in Bollywood and revealed that he was made to feel ‘lesser’ on a film’s set before he delivered the blockbuster romance actioner ‘Kabir Singh’ in 2019.

His comments sparked a debate about whether he hinted at veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’, where he co-starred as Rajput ruler Ratan Singh, with real-life power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as Alauddin Khilji and titular Queen Padmaavati respectively.

Now a netizen, who claimed to have worked on Bhansali’s film, confirmed that Kapoor was indeed ‘insulted’ on the set.

Commenting on a viral reel, alleged crew member Narendra Kulkarni wrote, “True man really, i was working on padmavat, ranveer was on there peak time, and Shahid was in down time, ranveer avoiding secondary shots, dup was taking care those shots, and Shahid, giving all the shots, if he said something, director was not listening and he insults shahid. Time matters.”

Neither the makers nor the actor himself has yet responded to the controversial claim.

Notably, Bhansali’s period drama, based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem of the same name, co-starred Kapoor, Singh and Padukone, along with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad. The title opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, however, it was a massive commercial success and bagged several prestigious awards.