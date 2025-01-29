Saif Ali Khan’s sister responds to doubts over actor’s ‘quick recovery’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has responded to doubts raised over her brother’s ‘quick recovery’ from his stabbing wounds.

The Bollywood star suffered several wounds after an intruder stabbed him multiple times during a confrontation at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai earlier this month. Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

His return home, however, became the centre of debate as several questioned his speedy recovery. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi has now responded to the people raising questions over her brother’s recovery from the stabbing wounds.

Taking to Instagram, Saba slammed the trolls for doubting the severity of the Bollywood actor’s injuries. Shared a post that had a doctor explaining the reason behind Saif’s quick recovery, Saba wrote in her post, “Educate yourselves: Doctor explains the reason people call Saif’s recovery ‘quick.'”

The Bollywood actor’s sister also circled and highlighted the word ‘educate,’ in an apparent jibe at the trolls.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan, popularly known as the “Chhote Nawab,” was injured during an attempted robbery at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident occurred around 2:30am and Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

According to Indian media reports, an unidentified individual attempted to break into the Bollywood actor and Kareena Kapoor’s home with the intent to rob. When Saif confronted the intruder, the assailant attacked him with a knife and fled the scene.