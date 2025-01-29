Sterling K Brown finds ‘Paradise’ after a few years of focusing on film and an Oscar nomination

As an executive producer and star of the new Hulu series “Paradise,” Sterling K. Brown put the hours of TV he watches to good use and cast actors he admires.

“I got a chance to hire people that I am a fan of,” said Brown in a recent interview. “I remember meeting Julianne Nicholson at the Emmys the year that she won for ‘Mare of Easttown.’ I was so geeked out that I got a chance to be in the same room with her … Now I get to be on a show with her.”

Brown is known for his role as Randall in the series “This Is Us,” which ended in 2022. He was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in “American Fiction.” In “Paradise,” Brown is a Secret Service agent to James Marsden’s president of the United States. A shocking murder is revealed shortly into the first episode which unspools a deeper mystery beyond just whodunit.”When James became available, I was like, ‘please.’ I had just finished watching ‘Jury Duty’ and this dude is so funny.” ?”Paradise,” said Brown, is an opportunity for Marsden “to show something that a lot of people haven’t had a chance to see him do.” Marsden says Brown is one of Hollywood’s good guys.

“He’s one of the most graceful, generous, good human beings that I’ve been fortunate to meet in this business. He’s so humble and cares so much about not only his work, but the people around him. He wants everybody to be great. When I think of people I need to be more like, it’s this man.”

“Paradise” has themes of climate change, privilege and the pecking order of who in society gets saved during an emergency. There’s a relevance to the series which Brown says is coincidental because Dan Fogelman – creator and writer of “This is Us” – conceived “Paradise” 10 years ago. It makes sense to him though why it would provoke thought.

“There is obviously a very interesting coalescing of capitalism and politics across the world, especially within our country,” he said. “Our show sort of looks directly at that in terms of who wields the real power and asks should it be that way.”