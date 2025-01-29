PCB, USA Cricket mull cricket series in near future

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met United States of America (USA) Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer Johnathan Atkeison in Washington.

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Super League (PSL), Salman Naseer was also present in the meeting.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and CEO USA Cricket discussed possibilities of a tri-series between Pakistan, Canada and the USA.

Discussions regarding arrangement of bilateral series between Pakistan and USA men’s and women’s cricket teams also took place.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi assured the USA Cricket CEO of all possible support on the players development front. The PCB Chairman said that PCB was ready to provide full support for the promotion of cricket in the USA.

Mohsin Naqvi offered to train USA’ cricket coaches in Pakistan. He also invited Johnathan Atkeison to visit Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that there were immense opportunities for the promotion of cricket between Pakistan and the USA. The CEO USA Cricket thanked the PCB Chairman for invitation to the Champions Trophy.