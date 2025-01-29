Two soldiers martyred as check-post attack foiled

Two soldiers were martyred and five terrorists were killed in a foiled attack on a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists attempted to attack a checkpost of the security forces in the district’s general area of Gulistan on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by own troops,” the ISPR said, adding that this forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post’s boundary. It added that five terrorists, including two suicide bombers, were “sent to hell” in the ensuing exchange of fire.

“However, during the intense fire exchange two brave sons of soil, Naik Tahir Khan, 39, and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, 26, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom,” the statement added.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the “heinous act” would be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.” the statement concluded.