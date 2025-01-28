Imran being provided all facilities under category-B, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of the petition with instructions regarding the provision of facilities to PTI founder Imran Khan in jail, treatment from personal physician, meetings and telephonic calls with his sons.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked the Superintendent Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum, who appeared on court directives, that what facilities did you provide to the petitioner.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that all facilities are being provided under Category B of jail rules. The PTI founder is provided TV, newspaper and a cook as well. The meetings are allowed twice a week in the jail, but we also arrange meetings three or four times, he said.

He further said that Imran Khan’s meetings with Bushra Bibi are arranged before her and after her conviction. The Chief Justice said that there is also a request regarding the telephonic talk of the petitioner with his sons.

Adiala Jail’s superintendent said that we cannot make overseas calls because we have 8,000 prisoners. If such permission is given, other prisoners can challenge this in court. We also have 25 prisoners from foreign countries. If we allowed it, a trend will be set. International calls are not allowed by the jail rules and the government, he said.

He said that when a prisoner comes, he is given a code with which he can make phone calls. Meetings of PTI founder are being arranged frequently but when there is trial proceeding, the meeting is used to be postponed, he said.

The Chief Justice said that the there are many people but this is the only one who is going to meet. I do not want to get into this matter, he said.

Petitioner’s Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that private doctors were also allowed to meet. Superintendent Adiala Jail said that the health facilities in Adiala Jail are the best in Pakistan. Doctors do check-ups on a daily basis.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that the founder of PTI is allowed to read 6 newspapers, but two newspapers have been provided. The Superintendent of Adiala Jail said that the founder of PTI watches 16 TV channels and he has been provided with two newspapers.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail Ghafoor Anjum appeared in the court on the court summons. The court disposed of the founder of PTI’s petition with instructions.