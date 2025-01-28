Ministry announces final Hajj packages for 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced the final Hajj packages for 2025.

According to the Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the long Hajj package has been set at Rs1,075,000, while the short Hajj package will cost Rs 1,150,000. He informed that the third installment of Hajj dues will be collected from February 1 to February 10. He said a limited number of seats remain available under the Government Hajj Scheme, and new applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until January 30. Umar said the short Hajj package has already been fully booked, and the remaining seats are now available only for the long Hajj package.

Meanwhile, he said the private Hajj bookings will continue until January 31. All Hajj operators have been instructed to immediately upload the data of private pilgrims on the Ministry’s e-portal, he added.

The spokesperson said pilgrims are advised to stay updated with the latest information and guidelines by downloading the ‘Pak Hajj 2025’ mobile application.