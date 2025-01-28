Ali Khawaja named PM’s National Youth Council member

Ali Khawaja, a 19-year-old overseas Pakistani, from United Kingdom, has been appointed as an International Member of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council. Je will represent the youth of overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom. Currently travelling to Pakistan, Khawaja has officially taken the oath by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on January 28, 2025, in Islamabad. This event marks the start of his term on the National Youth Council, where he will work to elevate the voices of young people, both within Pakistan and in the diaspora community. At the moment Ali Khawaja is the youngest Director of “The SK Hub”, founder of BusyBrians and he is also SK Hub’s Global Youth Ambassador. The SK Hub is UK based well reputed organization with a diverse business portfolio in education, technology, fashion academies, healthcare, research, real estate and business consulting. The SK Hub is following net zero strategy for their commitment towards the global environment impact. In his new role, Ali Khawaja is committed to promoting youth participation in governance, striving to create meaningful opportunities for young people to actively shape Pakistan’s future. His appointment highlights the growing significance of the overseas Pakistani diaspora in influencing national policies and fostering connections among youth worldwide.