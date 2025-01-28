Govt announces amendments to NADRA (NIC) Rules, 2002

Federal Government has approved significant amendments to the National Database and Registration Authority (N.I.C) Rules, 2002, under Section 44 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000 (VIII of 2000).

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, these amendments aim to enhance inclusivity, streamline documentation, and recognize the unique needs of specific segments of the population.

One of the primary changes involves the issuance of distinct identity cards for special persons with lifetime validity. Adult special citizens, whether resident or non-resident, duly recognized by respective Federal or Provincial entities, will be eligible for National Identity Cards (NICs) featuring a wheelchair logo with lifetime validity.

For special children, the Authority will issue Child Registration Certificates or Juvenile Cards with the symbol, valid as per the prescribed duration under Rule 18.

In addition, the amended rules also introduce a significant update for citizens who register as organ donors with respective Donor Registration Authorities. Such individuals will be issued NICs with a donor logo, featuring lifetime validity. Citizens who qualify as both special persons and organ donors will be issued Special Cards for Dual Status, accommodating both wheelchair and donor symbols.

Moreover, new schedules (Schedules VII, VIII, IX, and X) have been added to specify the forms and designs for these updated identity cards and certificates.

These amendments mark a significant milestone in the Government’s efforts to ensure inclusivity and facilitate ease of identification for special persons and organ donors across Pakistan. By introducing lifetime validity for these cards, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to simplifying procedures and providing recognition to those who contribute to society in unique ways.

The notification will be published in the upcoming Gazette of Pakistan, and the implementation of these changes will take effect immediately thereafter.