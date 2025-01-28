FOSPAH hosts first open court on Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020

The Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) here on Tuesday held an Open Court (Khuli Kacheri) to address women’s property rights in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2020. The Honorable Federal Ombudsperson, Ms. Fauzia Viqar, personally heard grievances from women, taking their complaints on the spot and providing them with guidance and practical solutions to secure their property rights. The complaints were largely focused on women’s property issues, including no entitlement in the mutation, being deprived of possession in their rightful share in inheritance, and unavailability of property records to claim their lawful right. Naib Tehsildars, Zafar Iqbal and Qaiser Mehmood from the Revenue Office also provided their support in assisting complainants by handling documentation, printing required materials, and offering guidance to help women navigate the process of reclaiming their rightful properties.