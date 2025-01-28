DWU’s Campaign Highlights Domestic Workers’ Rights in Punjab

Zauq Akhtar Director Program (PUWF) in his press statement highlighted domestic workers form a crucial part of many households, yet they remain one of the most marginalized segments of society. Despite the enactment of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act in 2019, which aims to protect their rights, a significant portion of domestic workers remain unaware of the protections available to them under the law.

The lack of awareness about legal rights and protections is a pressing issue for domestic workers in Punjab. Many are unaware of their entitlements under the law, such as fair wages, reasonable working hours, and safe working conditions. This knowledge gap leaves them vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and unfair labor practices he added

The Domestic workers Union (DWU) Punjab Member shared the domestic workers often work in isolation within private homes, making it difficult for them to access information about their rights. Additionally, many are reluctant to report violations due to fear of losing their jobs or facing retaliation from employers. The enforcement mechanisms of the Punjab Domestic Workers Act are also insufficient, further worsening their vulnerability.

She added the Domestic Workers Union (DWU) in Punjab is addressing these challenges. Recognizing the critical need for mass awareness, DWU has launched various initiatives to educate domestic workers about their rights. Through community outreach programs, workshops, DWU is working tirelessly to empower domestic workers. DWU’s community outreach programs, organizes workshops and training sessions involve engaging with domestic workers in their localities, providing them with information about their legal rights, and addressing their concerns. These sessions cover various topics, including legal rights, health and safety measures, and financial literacy, enabling workers to make informed decisions.

Mr Zauq Akhtar added DWU’s collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) through its PRS-Project has been involved in raising awareness and promoting better working conditions for domestic workers. This partnership aims to amplify the voices of domestic workers and ensure their rights are recognized and respected.