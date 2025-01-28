Journalists holding nationwide protest against PECA bill today

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) is leading a nationwide protest against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill. Protests and rallies are taking place across the country, calling for the restoration of media rights.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of journalists’ organizations has joined the demonstrations, denouncing the bill as a “draconian law” that threatens free speech and press freedom. The JAC has vowed to mount a vigorous public and legal challenge against the bill.

In a statement to the media, PFUJ President Afzal Butt referred to the PECA Amendment Bill as a “black law” and announced plans for a major nationwide movement in opposition. “We unequivocally reject this law. Journalists and media workers must unite and take to the streets to protest this injustice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee has also criticized the government’s rush to push the bill through, calling it evidence of malicious intent. The committee has initiated talks with human rights organizations, bar councils, and other groups to form a broader coalition against the bill.