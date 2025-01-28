Britain and EU face off in court over post-Brexit fishing rights

Britain and the European Union go to court for the first time on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights, a case that could complicate Britain’s planned “reset” of relations with the bloc.

A three-person panel at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague will hear arguments from both sides for three days on whether a British ban on fishing sandeels in its North Sea waters breaches the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).