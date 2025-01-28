Aamir Khan gives major update on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

In a major update for his much-awaited sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, Bollywood A-lister Aamir confirmed the release slate of the film.

Speaking at an event in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Sunday, Aamir Khan hinted that he will return to the big screen with his next title ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, towards the end of this year.

In yet another delay to the sequel of the iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, he said, “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas.” “It is an entertaining film, I like the story. It is the sequel to Taare Zameen Par and the climax of that movie was shot in Vadodara,” added the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’actor.

It is worth noting here that the movie was previously announced for theatrical release last December, on Christmas 2024. However, speaking at a film festival, Khan mentioned that the makers are skipping that release schedule due to the incomplete post-production work. “We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year,” he said last month.

He also maintained that the social dramedy can be termed a sequel to the Darsheel Safary-starrer, however, it does not feature the same characters as the previous film. Instead, RS Prasanna’s directorial is roughly based on the Spanish movie’Champions’ and revolves around the theme of Down Syndrome.

Khan stars alongside Safary and Genelia D’Souza in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.