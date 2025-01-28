Keys back into women’s top 10 with 3 other Americans

Australian Open women’s champion Madison Keys returned to her career-best ranking on Monday and joins three other American women in the WTA top 10, while men’s champion Jannik Sinner maintained his significant lead atop the ATP list.

Keys won her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday to move from No. 14 and match her career-high at No. 7. Keys joins fellow Americans Coco Gauff (No. 3), Jessica Pegula (No. 6) and Emma Navarro, who slipped one place to No. 9, in the women’s top 10. Sabalenka, who was attempting to achieve a rare three-peat of the Australian Open title remains at No. 1, and Iga Swiatek stays at No. 2 after her loss to Keys in a thrilling semifinal.

Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen dropped three places to No. 8, while former No. 2 Paola Badosa rose two places to round out the top 10 after her semifinal run at Melbourne Park. The men’s top four rankings remained as they were with Sinner at No. 1 – a spot he´s held since June – leading Alexander Zverev, who he beat in straight sets for a second consecutive Australian Open championship on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz remains at No. 3, as does Taylor Fritz at No. 4, while Daniil Medvedev slipped two places to No. 7 after a bad-tempered second-round exit at Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic, who retired with a hamstring injury during the Australian Open semifinals, rose one spot to No. 6, behind Casper Ruud.

Tommy Paul is the new face in the men’s top 10, reaching a career-best No. 9 after his quarterfinal appearance at Melbourne Park.