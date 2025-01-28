Wood targets consistency and accuracy after boost from Brendon McCullum

Wood is set for his third T20 in six days with England unchanged for a pivotal outing in Rajkot as they seek to keep the five-match series against India alive on Tuesday, having fallen 2-0 down in Chennai.

After this white-ball tour is the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, while England have a home Test series against India in the summer plus next winter’s Ashes that could define McCullum’s reign as head coach.

However, while Wood as well as Jofra Archer have chequered injury histories, McCullum has recently poured cold water on being overly protective of the pair of fast bowlers.

“I was surprised but pleased,” Wood said, reacting to McCullum’s comments. “We’ve got big things (this year) but I’ve missed so many games for England that, when you have a chance, you want to play.”

Wood, who turned 35 this month, is at the start of his latest comeback, having been out since last August with a minor thigh problem followed by the more serious issue of bone stress in his right elbow.

He was initially told not to lift his children with his right arm but while Wood did not fear he would lose his ability to bowl 95mph-plus deliveries, there were other concerns with being out for so long. “The question is whether I can still be as good or consistent or accurate,” Wood said. “I do doubt if I will come back the same, or if that is it, with the age I am at. They are the doubts I have. I know if I come back, I will still bowl fast.

“But I haven’t got many miles on my clock. I work hard on my fitness, I worked hard in that downtime. One percenters like not drinking, trying to eat well, all plays a small part. “I was a late developer in cricket, I wasn’t bowling quickly until my early 20s. I don’t see why I can’t keep bowling quickly in the short-term.”

Wood was key to England’s 2019 50-over World Cup triumph on home soil and the 2022 T20 equivalent in Australia, while he claimed the wicket that sealed his nation’s last Ashes triumph a decade ago.