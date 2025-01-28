Emma Raducanu loses three-hour epic in first round of Singapore Open

Emma Raducanu came up short in a three-hour marathon to crash out in the first round of the Singapore Open.

The British number two lost 5-7 7-5 7-5 to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in a match featuring 17 breaks of serve. Raducanu was playing in her first match since splitting with coach Nick Cavaday, who stepped down last week due to health issues. Instead, the 22-year-old had her mother Renee for company in the stands, as well as new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

But Raducanu still flagged as the finish line approached at the end of a brutal encounter.

The former US Open champion, who reached the third round at last week’s Australian Open, saved two break points in the first game with a pair of aces.

Bucsa, the world number 101, served for the first set but was reeled back in by a whipped Raducanu forehand winner.