Irfan Pathan raises concerns over India’s bowling attack for CT 2025

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has raised concerns about India’s bowling attack for the Champions Trophy 2025 amid the injury woes of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. While both have been included in the India squad for the upcoming tournament, they are currently in the recovery stage of their injuries. Mohammed Siraj, who bowled alongside Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been left out of the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. India has opted for four spinners including Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. However, Irfan Pathan was of the view that playing four spinners in Dubai might not be a viable option and India could have picked Mohammed Siraj as a backup pacer. “You need a backup pacer. Mohammed Siraj could have been a good option. In Dubai, playing four spinners isn’t viable. With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami returning from injuries, it won’t be easy for them straight away,” Pathan said in an interview with an Indian media outlet. While Shami is set to test his fitness in the third T20I against England, Jasprit Bumrah is currently not part of the squad for the England series due to the back spasms he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Siraj would have filled the gap if any of the two pacers was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. “A pacer like Siraj would have filled that gap. That said, we hope the selectors’ choices perform well, and we should back them,” he said.