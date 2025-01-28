Govt’s efforts to woo PTI for talks fall flat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has refused to participate in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday despite efforts by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to engage the opposition in dialogue.

According to sources, Sadiq reached out to Leader of the Opposition and PTI’s negotiation committee head Omar Ayub over a phone call, inviting the party to join the discussions. He stressed the importance of resolving political differences through dialogue and urged PTI to take part in the talks.

“Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve issues. Solutions can be found through meaningful discussions,” Sadiq reportedly told Ayub.

However, Ayub informed the speaker about PTI’s decision, dictated by party founder Imran Khan, to boycott the meeting. He highlighted the government’s failure to address PTI’s demands and accused it of using delaying tactics.

“The government has been stalling on our demands. Without the formation of a judicial commission, there can be no progress in negotiations,” Ayub told Sadiq.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the party will not participate in talks with the government scheduled for today, stating that the decision has been officially conveyed.

PTI clarified that without the formation of the judicial commission, there would be no further progress in negotiations. The party believes that the creation of the commission is crucial to addressing their grievances and moving forward with talks.

“We had given a seven-day deadline regarding the talks. We will not attend tomorrow’s meeting with the government and have informed the secretary and speaker about our decision,” Barrister Gohar added.

Separately, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, on Monday warned that their committee would be dissolved if the PTI boycotted the fourth round of talks.

Taking to the media, Siddiqui termed PTI’s stance related to the ongoing talks “illogical”, saying that the former ruling party took six weeks to share their demands with the government’s team, while the ruling coalition just sought seven working days for a written response to the Khan-led party’s demands. “In the joint declaration, seven working days are mentioned,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Siddiqui held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and apprised him of the negotiations with the PTI committee.

PM Shehbaz said contacts and negotiations among political parties were the spirit of democracy.

“These contacts help in preparing a joint strategy to resolve issues facing the country and the nation, he added.

The premier maintained that avoiding negotiations was an undemocratic attitude which created tension and also damaged the atmosphere of national solidarity.

The prime minister added Pakistan did not need further agitation, tussle and confrontation but harmony and understanding so that a joint strategy could be adopted for rebuilding the economy and eradicating terrorism.

“With the grace of Allah, the country is making progress and its dignity has also risen at the international level,” he added.

“We will not allow anyone to create obstacles in the way of progress and prosperity through undemocratic behaviour,” warned the PM.