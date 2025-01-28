Naqvi, US congressman discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Congressman Alexander Green, briefing him on the incidents of terrorism and infiltration originating from Afghanistan. The meeting took place in Houston.

During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi and Congressman Green discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on promoting Pakistan-US relations.

Naqvi informed Congressman Green about the terrorism and infiltration incidents from Afghanistan. Naqvi also thanked Congressman Green for his significant support for the victims of the recent earthquake and floods in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi highly praised US Congressman Alexander Green’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue, stating that Green’s strong voice for Palestine is commendable and has received great appreciation.

Naqvi also mentioned that the relationship between Pakistan and the United States is becoming warmer, and in the coming days, Pakistan-US relations will become even stronger.

Congressman Alexander Green said he would revisit Pakistan soon, noting that he had already visited the country four times to express solidarity and assist the people affected by the earthquake and floods.

Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Mohammad Aftab Chaudhry, and prominent Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed were also at the meeting.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the US lawmakers were being incited against Pakistan, stressing that his current visit aimed at formulating a joint strategy in the fight against terrorism.

Talking to the media in the US city of Houston on Sunday, Naqvi made it clear that he did not attend any anti-China function during his current US visit. He rejected the impression being created about his participation in a youth event as “venomous propaganda”. The minister said he had attended a youth event that had been given the wrong colour through propaganda. “I did not go to any anti-China function,” Naqvi told the media. “The opponents are spreading venomous propaganda, but such propaganda does not matter,” he added.