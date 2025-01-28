Minister calls for adopting African strategies to combat food insecurity

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah A. Fadil met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam here on Monday.Pakistani cuisine recipes

They discussed critical issues related to climate change, food security, and the protection of vulnerable populations, particularly children.

The meeting underscored the importance of joint efforts between the government and international organizations to combat the impacts of climate-related disasters, including droughts and extreme weather events.

They emphasized the severe challenges posed by climate change, which have exacerbated food insecurity in Pakistan.

Alam highlighted that food security is one of the greatest challenges of the future, as increasing droughts and climate variability threaten agriculture, disrupt food production, and exacerbate water shortages across the country.

To address this, she called for widespread promotion of climate-resilient agricultural practices, including the plantation of at least three fruit trees-avocado, orange, and banana-at every household.

This initiative, she explained, would help meet the growing food security challenges while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

The meeting also included a discussion of global best practices, with Alam citing the example of African countries that have successfully integrated crops like banana, avocado, and citrus into their agricultural economies.

"These crops are now being exported to lucrative markets in Europe and the Middle East, providing African nations with significant economic benefits," she said. "We believe Pakistan can benefit from similar efforts to promote these crops domestically and increase exports." Alam emphasized the importance of empowering young girls with climate-resilient skills.

Referring to her recent meeting with Dr. Haddy, the head of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Alam underscored the need for green-skilled education programs for girls.

These programs, she noted, would equip young women with the tools to navigate the challenges of a changing climate and become leaders in climate action.

Alam also discussed the disproportionate impact of climate change on children, who are particularly vulnerable due to their limited capacity to adapt to environmental stresses.

“What we have learned from floods in 2022, climate change-caused disasters in Pakistan is that the country, already one of the most climate-affected in the world, is experiencing intensified impacts, including extreme heatwaves, flooding, and shifting weather patterns,” she stated.

“These disruptions are having a devastating effect on children, especially those living in poverty.”