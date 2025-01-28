Layyah police recover stolen goods worth Rs87.5m

In recognition of the outstanding performance of Layyah Police, a press briefing was arranged under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem at Police Lines, on Monday. During the session, DPO Waseem revealed details of recent operations, highlighting the recovery of stolen property worth over Rs 87.5 million from criminal elements.

The Layyah Police successfully dismantled seven criminal gangs and arrested 25 dangerous suspects. In addition, 98 individuals involved in various crimes, including vehicle theft, general theft, livestock theft, robbery, and street crimes, were apprehended. Over 176 cases have been registered against the suspects.

Among the recovered items, City Police Station recovered a truck worth Rs 14.5 million. Other recovered valuables included 22 motorcycles, 40 livestock, 18 solar motors, 15 solar panels, and multiple inverters. The police also retrieved stolen petrol engines, laptops, jewellery, mobile phones, refrigerators, and other household items. he press briefing was attended of police officials, complainants, media representatives, and a large number of citizens. During the event, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem personally handed over the recovered items to their rightful owners.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Waseem reaffirmed the police’s commitment to making the district a hub of peace and security. He assured citizens that all efforts are being made to protect their life and property.