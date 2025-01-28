Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, while very cold in hilly areas during morning and night. The synoptic situation reveals that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. During the past 24 hours, Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Sunday where temperature fell up to -13 degrees Celsius.