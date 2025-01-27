Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began moving along the main roads leading north in Gaza on Monday as Israel opened roadblocks after the militant group Hamas agreed to hand over female Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages. Television images showed large crowds on the move and witnesses said the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the first crossing point in central Gaza opened at 7.00 a.m (0500 GMT). Another crossing was due to open at 9.00 a.m. As news that the crossings would be opened filtered out, thousands of displaced families burst in cheers at shelters and tent encampments. “No sleep, I have everything packed and ready to go with the first light of day,” said Ghada, a mother of five. “At least we are going back home, now I can say war is over and I hope it will stay calm,” she told Reuters via a chat app. Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, residents of northern Gaza were due to return at the weekend but Israel said that Hamas had broken the deal by failing to release civilian hostage Yehud and kept the crossings closed. Late on Sunday, Qatari mediators said Hamas had agreed to released Yehud and two other hostages before Friday and that Israel would in return allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage would be released by Hamas. He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Gaza families to return to homes in the north of the Palestinian enclave starting Monday morning.