Lahore ranks 5th in world’s most polluted cities with AQI of 166

Lahore has ranked fifth among the most polluted cities in the world, with an alarming air quality index (AQI) of 166, according to sources from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the city’s overall air quality index was recorded at 166. However, some areas experienced even higher levels of pollution. Gadaa Hussain House in Johar Town reported the highest pollution level at 237, followed by I-V Green in DHA at 221, Khayaban Iqbal in DHA at 202, Askari Ten at 188, and DHA Phase Eight at 180. Other areas with high pollution rates included Ghazi Road Interchange at 179, Polo Ground Cantt at 175, Shimla Pahari at 174, Gulberg at 170, UCP at 163, Valencia Town at 160, and Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam (Mall Road) at 137.

In response to the worsening air quality, Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed the government’s plans to combat pollution through the Lahore Green Master Plan. One key initiative under this plan is the creation of a “green ring” around the city, using modern technology to form a “wall of trees” aimed at reducing carbon emissions and boosting oxygen levels.

She added that every tree planted in this green ring would be geo-tagged, and afforestation efforts would be intensified in industrial areas. Collaboration with industries will be prioritized to expand tree plantations, while educational institutions and students will participate in a “Green Force” during the three-month smog season.

Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency, highlighted major pollution hotspots in the city, including major roads such as Davis Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, Kashmir Road, and Abbott Road, stretching from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema. Other areas like Empress Road, Queen Mary Road, and several streets around Railway Headquarters were also identified as significant contributors to air pollution.

To help mitigate the crisis, the Punjab government has announced the introduction of 30 electric buses and e-bikes in Lahore. Additionally, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority is issuing daily e-challans to vehicles emitting excessive smoke and taking action against individuals responsible for waste burning.