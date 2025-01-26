Gas prices remain unchanged for most categories, general industry (Captive) sees revision

The gas sale prices for various consumer categories will remain unchanged, including domestic, special roti tandoor, General Industry (Process), Commercial, CNG, Cement, fertiliser, and Power sectors. However, starting February 1, 2025, the gas sale price for the General Industry (Captive) has been revised from Rs 3,000/MMBTU to Rs 3,500/MMBTU. A spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that the Federal Government issued the revised gas sale price advice in response to OGRA’s determinations regarding the Review of the Estimated Revenue Requirement for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for the fiscal year 2024-25.