Norwegian athlete and Israr Khattak wins at 5th Islamabad Marathon

The 5th Islamabad Marathon unfolded against the picturesque backdrop of the Margalla Hills on Sunday, offering a great display of talent and sportsmanship. According to a private news channel, over 3,000 participants, including international athletes and diplomats, competed in a range of categories, attracting large and lively crowds. In the full marathon, Israr Khattak of the Pakistan Army emerged as the winner, earning widespread applause. Sohail Amir claimed victory in the half marathon, while Atiq ur Rehman excelled in the 5-kilometer race and Mohammad Ikram succeeded in the 10-kilometer category. In the women’s marathon, a Norwegian athlete claimed first place, showcasing the event’s growing appeal to runners from around the world. Participants, including foreign athletes, praised the event’s organization and Islamabad’s natural charm.