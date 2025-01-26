Naqvi denies attending anti-China event in US

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday vehemently rejected allegations of involvement in any anti-China event in the United States, labelling them as “malicious fabrications” and “baseless campaigns” designed to tarnish his reputation.

His clarification came amid reports of the Indian and local media outlets, as well as social media posts claiming that the interior minister attended a lobbying group’s event which was involved in campaigning against China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party.

“My attendance at a youth event was misinterpreted and blown out of proportion,” said Naqvi speaking to the media in Houston. He clarified that he did not attend any event against China in the United States.

He assured that the misinformation and baseless rumours would not distract him from fulfilling his responsibilities, reiterating his commitment to his duties.

The interior minister also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.

The interior minister also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism.

He further said that his meetings with members of Congress were productive, stressing that terrorism is not just Pakistan’s issue but a collective fight.

Naqvi reiterated the government’s resolve to deal firmly with those who take up arms against Pakistan.

The interior minister was on a visit to the US this week where he attended various events and meetings with US senators and Congressmen including Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jack Bergman, Joe Wilson, Rob Bresnahan, Henry Cuellar, and Maxine Waters.

During his meetings with the US lawmakers, he held discussions on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral ties and regional peace, particularly the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Naqvi’s meetings were held after Donald Trump assumed second term as the 47th president of the United States earlier this month. Following his oath, Pakistan’s top leadership had expressed hope that both countries would further cement bilateral ties under the new US administration.