Rawalpindi’s old auto parts markets: where affordability meets unseen deals

Rawalpindi is home to two of the region’s most significant auto markets—Sultan Ka Khoo and Mithu Ka Ahata. Spanning from Chah Sultan to Saddar Mithu Khan, these ever-busy markets serve as a lifeline for vehicle owners seeking affordable parts.

From spare body components to imported engines, they offer cost-effective solutions, especially for those who cannot afford brand-new parts.

However, beneath the surface, a darker side thrives—one tied to car thefts and the trade of stolen vehicle parts, creating an underground economy that authorities have struggled to control.

Located across Chaklala, Glass Factory, and Rawal Roads, Sultan Ka Khoo houses over 900 shops dealing in spare parts, tires, sound systems, and decorative vehicle items.

The market spans components for vehicles from 1980 to 2024, attracting customers from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and beyond. In the 1980s, Sultan Ka Khoo gained prominence when Afghan nationals smuggled used spare parts from Japan, bringing goods into Pakistan via smuggling routes during the Soviet invasion.

“Back then, diesel was cheaper than petrol, and people often swapped petrol engines for diesel ones, creating a boom in our business,” recalls Mohammad Bilal, a long-time trader known as Ostad Billa.

Over the years, smuggling gave way to legitimate imports from Japan, China, and Malaysia. Despite these changes, Sultan Ka Khoo continues to thrive by offering affordable vehicle parts.

The market generates billions of rupees in taxes annually, says a dealer, Amin Khan, in response to an APP query. However, accusations of trading in stolen or snatched vehicles persist.

Dealers, like Raisat Ali, insist that they only sell parts from cars destroyed in accidents by genuine owners. “We don’t deal with stolen cars,” Ali clarifies, defending the market’s reputation.

Yet, the reality is more complicated. The high demand for cheap, hard-to-find parts has created a link between the market and the underground economy of stolen vehicles. Authorities continue to struggle to curb this illicit trade, and the market thrives on both legal and illegal transactions.

Located in the heart of Rawalpindi, Mithu Ka Ahata has built a reputation as the go-to destination for vehicle engines. Unlike Sultan Ka Khoo, which focuses on body parts, Mithu Ka Ahata is known for its mechanical components, specifically engines.

Wholesalers like Abdullah Ji Traders and Aman Ullah and Brothers supply a variety of imported engines, with Japanese models being the most in-demand due to their reliability.

Salman Khan, a seasoned trader at Mithu Ka Ahata, explained to APP, “Japanese engines are our best sellers, followed by those from Dubai and Australia. Customers particularly seek models like the Toyota 2 NZ1500cc and Honda L15.”

Despite the legitimate demand, there’s an unsettling undertone to the market’s operations. Imported engines from Japan, Singapore, and South Korea flow in at a high rate, making it difficult to distinguish between legitimate sales and those involving stolen vehicles.

Second-hand Japanese engines range from PKR 200,000 to PKR 300,000, offering a far more affordable alternative to brand-new units, which are either unavailable or prohibitively expensive.

Salman highlighted another critical issue: “The lack of spare parts supplied by international automakers to the Pakistani market is a major reason for the reliance on old spare parts markets like ours. While cars from brands like Honda and Toyota are available locally, their spare parts often have to be imported. This incurs heavy duties, making them expensive for consumers. If these companies start producing and selling parts locally, it will make them far more affordable for buyers.”

In a city where car theft is common, it’s not just engines that find their way into the market, but entire vehicles—stripped and sold off for parts. The link between car lifters and auto parts dealers fuels a thriving business, with many seeking cheaper alternatives after accidents or due to financial constraints. Despite efforts to regulate the market, this underground economy grows, as dealers operate in a grey area where price and convenience often outweigh ethics.

Rawalpindi’s auto markets have seen explosive growth, offering affordable parts, but the shady connection to stolen vehicles remains a significant issue. While many customers rely on these markets to save money, they unknowingly become part of a cycle involving stolen goods.