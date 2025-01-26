Sunny weather reduces winter chill in Lahore

The provincial capital continued to bask in sunshine, leading to a noticeable decrease in the intensity of cold weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore’s minimum temperature today is expected to be 6°C, while the maximum could reach 19°C. Currently, the temperature is recorded at 8°C.

Weather experts have predicted that humidity levels may rise to 69%, with wind speeds currently recorded at 5 km/h. Lahore is currently the most polluted city, ranking first in Air Quality Index (AQI) ranking with the AQI level reaching up to 243.