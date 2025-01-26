Pakistan Customs achieves significant success in modernizing its performance: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Mahmood Langrial on Sunday said that Pakistan Customs has achieved significant success in modernizing its performance, including the implementation of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) System, which have made the trade process faster, transparent and easier, resulted in significant increase in revenue and enabled the clearance of export goods in a short time.

The Chairman FBR said this while addressing as chief guest in the ceremony held to mark International Customs Day-2025 at the Customs House Karachi.

Referring his recent interactions with the traders’ community, Rashid Mahmood Langrial said that the traders’ bodies in Karachi are glad because of introduction of FCA System by Pakistan Customs.

The Chairman FBR declared the World Customs Theme-2025 “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity” as very important for Pakistan Customs as it strives to make itself a modern, dynamic and future-thinking institution.

On the occasion, the Chairman FBR also hoisted the flag and, laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument and recited Fateha.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Collector Customs Enforcement Karachi, Moinuddin Wani thanked Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Member Customs Operation (FBR), Junaid Jalil and other guests for their presence.

At the end of the ceremony, Member Customs Operation (FBR) Junaid Jalil in his address, thanked Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and other guests for attending the ceremony.

He reiterated the commitment that in the future as well, Pakistan Customs will continue to play its active role in combating smuggling and stabilizing the country’s economy and promoting as well as facilitating business activities across the country.

Junaid Jalil lauded the Customs officials for playing their role in stabilizing the country’s economy by utilizing their capabilities and expressed the hope that they will play their role in the same way in the future as well.

He highly appreciated and expressed gratitude to the organizers of the event.

Later, Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial distributed certificates of appreciation among the officers on their outstanding performance.

It may be noted here that, International Customs Day is celebrated all over the world on January 26. Like in previous years, this year too, World Customs Day was celebrated in all the Collectorates of Customs across Pakistan including the grand ceremony at the Customs House Karachi under the auspices of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi.

The event was attended among others by the Consul Generals of Oman, Indonesia, Kuwait, and the representatives of Russian and UAE consulates, chief commissioners, chief collectors, collectors, other senior officers of Customs, representatives of law enforcement agencies, business and social figures.