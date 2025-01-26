Saudi Arabia asks Oscar-winning composer to overhaul national anthem

Saudi Arabia has asked the world-renowned Oscar-winner German composer Hans Zimmer to help create a new version of its national anthem.

This decision comes as the country is working to improve its international image while also trying to move away from its heavy reliance on oil by diversifying its economy.

Hans Zimmer is well-known for composing music for many popular films. He won two Oscars – one for The Lion King in 1995 and another for Dune in 2022.

He has also written music for other famous movies like Gladiator, Rain Man, and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Turki Alalshikh, who is the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, posted a photo on X of himself meeting Zimmer.

He mentioned that they talked about many exciting projects that they hope to work on together soon.

One of these projects involves re-arranging Saudi Arabia’s national anthem, Aash Al-Malik (“Long Live The King”), by adding different musical instruments.

They also discussed creating a new musical piece called Arabia, which would be inspired by Saudi Arabia, and a big concert with fresh ideas for the Riyadh season in the future.

Alalshikh also shared that he talked to Zimmer about the progress of a film called The Battle of Yarmouk (about the famous warrior Khalid bin Al-Walid) and the possibility of Zimmer composing the film’s music.

According to Alalshikh, Zimmer agreed to the main ideas for these projects, and they are hoping to finalise their plans soon.

The anthem Aash Al-Malik was written in 1947 by an Egyptian composer at the request of Saudi Arabia’s first king, Abdulaziz. It is not clear why Saudi Arabia wants to change the anthem now.