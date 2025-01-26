Launching of EmpowerNet Global – a Networking Platform to Bridge Industry and Academia for Youth Empowerment and Women Enablement



26, January, 2025, EmpowerNet Global, a visionary initiative led by Uzma Kamal, Founder, and Hamid Saeed, Co-founder, in collaboration with Khalid Associates Global proudly announced that this groundbreaking networking platform is designed to empower youth and enable women by addressing the critical gap between industry and academia. The network was launched at a ceremony in Lahore and was attended by important personalities from Lahore’s civil society and business community.

EmpowerNet Global aims to provide a unique avenue for personal branding, allowing professionals to gain recognition and make a lasting impact through their efforts in youth empowerment and women’s enablement.

The launch event was graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability The Coca-Cola Company (Pakistan & Afghanistan Region) as the Chief Guest. Mr. Hashmi is widely recognized for his unwavering support of youth empowerment and women’s enablement initiatives, making his participation a testament to the platform’s commitment to these causes.

In this launching ceremony, Professionals from various companies and universities participated including, Khalid Hussain Zeeshan Ahmad, Usman Ishaq, Imran Shiekh, Wali Ahmad, Danish Sohail, Munaza Elahi, Samiyah Zeeshan, Palwasha Khan, Mian Jawed, Saad Zeeshan.