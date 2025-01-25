Tariq Khan’s car flips over at Hub auto car event, marshal hurt

UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th Jan, 2025) A dramatic incident unfolded at the Hub Auto Car racing event on Saturday when renowned Pakistani racer Tariq Khan’s car overturned due to loss of control, leaving a marshal injured.

According to details, Tariq Khan’s vehicle spun out of control during the high-speed racing event, causing it to flip over. Fortunately, Khan escaped with minor injuries, private news channels reported.

However, a marshal standing nearby was not as fortunate. The official, whose identity has not been disclosed was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. “The marshal’s injuries are not life-threatening, but he is undergoing treatment as a precautionary measure,” said a spokesperson for the racing event.

Tariq Khan, who has had a distinguished career in Pakistani motor sports, was shaken but grateful to have escaped major injury.

“I want to thank the Almighty for sparing my life,” Khan said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with the injured marshal and I wish him a speedy recovery,” he added.