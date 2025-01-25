Pakistan to host Asian Taekwondo Open C’ships

The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation will host the Combaxx 7th Asian Taekwondo Open Championships 2025, scheduled to take place from February 14 to 20 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The athlete registration process is already underway, and the championship is set to be a landmark event in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote and develop taekwondo on a global scale, said a press release. Lt. Col. (R) Raja Waseem Ahmed Janjua, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, expressed his excitement, saying, “This will be the fourth international taekwondo championship hosted in Pakistan. We are confident that this event will not only elevate the standard of our athletes but also contribute to the promotion of taekwondo across the region.”

The PTF is committed to providing a world-class platform for athletes to showcase their skills and gain valuable international exposure.

The federation warmly invites all participants, officials, and taekwondo enthusiasts to be part of this thrilling competition in Islamabad.