Imran seeks meeting with PTI negotiators ahead of Jan 28 talks

Amid ambiguity surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s decision to call off the dialogue process with the government, PTI founder Imran Khan on Saturday demanded a meeting with his party’s negotiation committee ahead of the next round of talks scheduled for January 28.

Sources told the media that the incarcerated former prime minister, during a meeting with party leaders in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, said the final stance regarding the negotiations would be given after the meeting.

Conflicting statements from the embattled former ruling party regarding the negotiations continue with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a day earlier, saying ongoing talks were put on hold, a shift from the party’s earlier announcement of calling them off.

The Imran-founded party “called off” the negotiation process due to “non-cooperation” of the government and delay over the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9, 2023 violent protests and a crackdown on party protesters in Islamabad on November 26 last year.

The PTI and the ruling coalition have been engaged in talks aimed at defusing political tensions in the country for nearly a month. Both sides have held three rounds of talks so far.

The dialogue ended in deadlock as the Khan-founded party was of the view that they would attend the fourth round of talks only if the government formed the judicial commission while the ruling alliance stated that they would give their written response to the PTI’s demand in the next round of negotiation. However, seemingly backtracking on his previous statement, Barrister Gohar – a day earlier – said that the party could reconsider its decision to call off the dialogue, but the government must announce the formation of judicial commission.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, talking to the media outside Adiala jail, said that his party’s “clear goal” is to ensure an impartial investigation and formation of a judicial commission into the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. “The government has the best option to form a commission and create a credible environment,” he said, adding that if the government refrain from doing so, then “something is fishy”. Shibli noted that his party has no objection to continuing the talks if the government forms a commission.

He also lambasted the government over “contradictory statements”, saying they earlier assured that a decision would be made in eight days regarding the formation of a judicial commission but now “they are talking about eight working days”. The senator reiterated that the country cannot move forward until there is political stability. “Our doors are open to discuss the country’s betterment, economic and political stability,” he added.

Separately, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja reiterated that his party would not participate in the January 28 session, summoned by the National Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala jail after meeting the jailed PTI founder, he said that he held an “extensive discussion” with Imran about the talks, noting that the government “ridiculed” his party’s charter of demands.

“We want to let the people of Pakistan know what happened on May 9 and November 26,” he added. Responding to another question, Raja confirmed that Mashal Yousafzai has been appointed as spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan.