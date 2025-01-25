30 terrorists killed in KP IBOs

Security forces killed 30 terrorists during three separate operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the first encounter took place in KP’s Lakki Marwat, where an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists. During the operation, security personnel engaged the terrorists, killing 18 of them and leaving another six injured.

The second IBO was conducted in Karak, according to the statement. “In [the] ensuing fire exchange, eight khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces,” the ISPR said, using the term designating members of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In the third encounter, security personnel conducted an (IBO) in the Khyber district’s Bagh area, where they killed four terrorists and injured two others. “Four khwarij including kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman@ Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured,” the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians”, according to the ISPR. “Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.