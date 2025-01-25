Hamas frees 4 Israeli prisoners in swap for 200 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, the second swap under theGazatruce, although Israel halted families from returning to bombed-out north Gaza over a delay in another hostage’s release.

The four freed Israelis were led onto a podium in Gaza City amid a large crowd of Palestinians and surrounded by dozens of armed Hamas men. They waved and smiled before being led off, entering Red Cross vehicles to be transported to Israeli forces.

Soon after, buses carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen departing from the Israeli Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank. Israel’s Prison Service said all 200 had been released.

The releases on either side were greeted by cheering crowds, including Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and Palestinians assembled in Ramallah.

But the failure of Hamas to release another hostage, a female Israeli civilian, led Israel to announce it was halting plans to let Palestinians return to northern parts of Gaza, the area worst hit in the war. Hamas said it would free her next week, and called the halt to the reopening of the north a violation of the truce.