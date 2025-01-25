CM Sindh Murad, Rwanda HC meet to increase bilateral economic ties

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah met High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao, and negotiated bilateral cooperation in different spheres including economy and trade through public and private sector.

High Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao met the Chief Minister of Sindh , Syed Murad Ali Shah in Chief Minister, House Karachi and both sides stressed the need for focusing on a long term approach for increasing the bilateral relations in different sector of the economy,said a press release issued here on Sunday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh said that Rwanda is an important country in the African region, with which relations of our country are of great importance in the future and there is a need to speed up economic and trade activities between the two countries.

Murad said that there are vast business opportunities in the tea and coffee, pharmaceutical and textiles sector in Rwanda and Pakistan, for which the private sector of both countries has to come forward. Meanwhile, the Commissioner Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatao said that the annual Gross Domestic product (GDP) growth of Rwanda in last Fiscal Year, year 2024 was 8.2 percent, which is the fastest growing country in the region. She said that Rwanda has processed by minimum 7% annual GDP growth for 20 years, which went up to a record 9.4% annual GDP growth in Fiscal Year, 2005 and 2019. The envoy said that Rwanda is an emerging economy in the African region, with economic growth rates consistently positive and improving.

She said that due to its significant geographical position, Rwanda can be a gateway for Pakistan in the African region and Rwanda can play its due role in connecting Pakistan’s trade with the East Africa and Southern Africa market. As a liberalized economy, Pakistan can also get economic and trade benefits through the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) of the African region through Rwanda and the role of Sindh province and major commercial city Karachi is important in this regard.