PPP determined to protect, uphold constitution: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has stated that drafting the constitution and legislating are the responsibilities of the Parliament. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the Parliament is the supreme institution. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made it clear that the Pakistan People’s Party will protect the Constitution.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party believes in the supremacy of the Constitution in Pakistan. During his first term in office, President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened and stabilized the Parliament.

He said that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, President Asif Ali Zardari transferred his presidential powers to the Parliament. He reduced presidential authority and reinforced the Parliament and democracy.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that it is the responsibility of every institution in the country to uphold the Constitution approved by the Parliament. Struggling for the stability of democracy and the strengthening of the Parliament has always been part of the Pakistan People’s Party’s history.