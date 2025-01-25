KP CM concerned over body formed to manage funds for merged districts

Days after the federal government notified a steering committee for development initiatives in the merged districts – erstwhile Fata – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday raised concerns over Centre’s “interference” in administrative affairs of the province.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP CM Gandapur threatened to move the Supreme Court to safeguard his province’s constitutional rights.

The notification relating to the formation of the committee was not only a violation of the Constitution but also a denial of the provincial government’s authority, stated the letter.

Earlier this week, the federal government, after approval by the premier notified the Steering Committee, with KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi as its member, for accelerated development initiatives in the merged districts of the province.

Around 80% of the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP) funds for the erstwhile Fata areas will be channelled through the committee which will also identify the development needs and recommend developmental schemes to be executed by federal agencies.