LHC to determine suspicious phone call recording legality

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum has appointed Justice Farooq Haider to adjudicate matters relating to recording of the suspicious phone calls who will determine whether or not spy agencies be allowed to record calls of individuals suspected of anti-state activities.

A private television reported Saturday that Justice Haider has been assigned these responsibilities under the Investigation for Fair Trial Act 2013. The Act was passed in 2013, allowing intelligence agencies to monitor calls and digital activities of individuals suspected of working against national interests. Under this law, recorded calls and other digital evidence can be presented in court.

The law outlines a procedure for recording calls of individuals suspected of anti-state activities. Agencies must appoint an officer to ask for call recording warrants. The officer is required to submit a formal application to the Federal Interior Ministry, supported by evidence against the suspect.

As per the law, the Interior Ministry examines the evidence and decides whether to approve or reject the request for call recording. If approved, the agency’s officer must then submit the request to the relevant High Court judge. The judge considers the application and arguments presented by the agency officer before approving or rejecting the call recording request.

If approved, the judge provides the approval in a sealed envelope, which is handed over to the concerned officer. The law remained inactive for 12 years until Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah wrote to the Chief Justice, highlighting that no Chief Justice had implemented the law by appointing a judge for this purpose.

The provincial prosecutor general noted that due to this inaction, prosecutors were unable to gather critical evidence against anti-state elements, leading to failure in punishments. Later, Shah lauded the LHC CJ Justice Neelum for taking timely action.