A Great Asset

In ancient times, wars were fought based on manpower and weaponry. The side with the larger army and more weapons would emerge victorious. Rarely did smaller forces triumph over larger ones. Armies considered sheer strength the only means to achieve victory in battle, but that is no longer the case. Today, defeating an enemy requires not just military strength but also intelligence and strategy.

This intelligence is not found in just anyone; the kind of intellect needed for national defence – serving as the unseen guardian of a country’s borders – resides with the nation’s intelligence agencies. These agencies counter the enemy’s hidden schemes and covert operations, securing the country on an invisible battlefield. Intelligence agencies hold immense significance for any nation, as a stronger and more active intelligence agency ensures a stronger defence.

Currently, almost every country in the world has intelligence agencies working to protect their national interests and counter enemy plots. However, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), stands above the rest. Even adversaries acknowledge its excellence, recognizing it as one of the world’s best intelligence agencies.

Defeating an enemy requires not just military strength but also intelligence and strategy.

Protecting national interests, focusing on political and social matters, and advising the military are the core duties of the ISI. Additionally, safeguarding the nation from internal and external threats – particularly combating terrorism – falls under its responsibilities. The enemy has always kept a close watch on our intelligence agency, and it continues to do so. In the past, enemies have launched covert attacks, but the ISI has always given them a fitting response.

Over the years, various allegations have been made against the ISI, linking it to groups like Al-Qaeda or accusing it of supporting the Taliban. However, the ISI’s actions have consistently disproven these accusations. It was the ISI that played a crucial role in the defeat of the Soviet Union and in countering India’s negative propaganda. Capturing and exposing high-profile Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a testament to the ISI’s professional excellence. The agency has thwarted numerous Indian operations, ensuring the country’s security.

Enemies know that to weaken Pakistan, they must first weaken the ISI and make it a target. Anti-Pakistan elements are actively engaged in propaganda against the ISI, spending vast sums of money to discredit the agency.

Both governmental and non-governmental forces are involved in these sinister plots. Unfortunately, some journalists, including so-called senior ones seeking cheap fame, are at the forefront of defaming the ISI. In developed countries such as the USA and the UK, intelligence agencies are praised for their national service, but in Pakistan, some shortsighted individuals unwittingly become part of foreign conspiracies by criticizing their agency.

Such actions provide international media with opportunities to target the ISI, while the same media glorifies Western intelligence agencies. Hollywood has produced hundreds of films portraying the CIA as heroes, whereas in Pakistan, some consider criticizing the ISI a trend, hoping to gain favour with foreign powers.

This is part of a well-planned information warfare strategy aimed at weakening Pakistan. However, the ISI has played a pivotal role in safeguarding national interests, particularly in matters such as the Kashmir policy, Pakistan’s nuclear program, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Analysts and journalists at both national and international levels must highlight the ISI’s performance and expose the conspiracies against it.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, people tend to blame the ISI for every misfortune, even for domestic issues. Some journalists, in their pursuit of foreign funding, scholarships, or even citizenship abroad, are willing to go to any lengths.

They fail to realize that an agency recognized worldwide for its competence and praised even by its enemies would not engage in petty activities. Those who criticize the ISI must understand that national interest is its core mission. The ISI is the pride of Pakistan, and the entire nation stands with it, fully trusting in its capabilities.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.